There are rumours that Ellen DeGeneres‘s show is in trouble.

Falling audience numbers and rumours of Ellen’s alleged behaviour towards showrunners and staff have created “whispers” that the comedian’s long-running show Ellen could be heading for the chop.

According to The Sun, the show’s drop in ratings is cause for concern and there are the ongoing complaints from staffers and former production members that her behaviour has been problematic. Several people have come forward to make claims that the star has been “mean”.

In April she was also subject to a Twitter firestorm after comedian Kevin T. Porter tweeted, “Right now we all need a little kindness. You know, like Ellen DeGeneres always talks about!

“She’s also notoriously one of the meanest people alive. Respond to this with the most insane stories you’ve heard about Ellen being mean & I’ll match every one w/ $2 to @LAFoodBank.”

Right now we all need a little kindness. You know, like Ellen Degeneres always talks about! 😊❤️



She’s also notoriously one of the meanest people alive



Respond to this with the most insane stories you’ve heard about Ellen being mean & I’ll match every one w/ $2 to @LAFoodBank — Kevin T. Porter (@KevinTPorter) March 20, 2020

TVNewsCheck reveals the show’s rating tumbled 14 per cent during season 17.

However, the production reps told The New York Post that the rumours of cancellation or concerns about falling ratings were “untrue”

They said, ““Telepictures can confirm it’s untrue.”

During the current COVID-19 pandemic Ellen has been forced to broadcast her show remotely from her home.

