According to The Pride Shop, Cumbria Pride is happening this weekend and it’s all due to set off from 11AM.

According to organisers, the parade will be meeting from 11 am in the pedestrianised area outside the Town Hall to march to our main Pride event (estimated 10-minute walk)

Cumbria Pride is free to attend and promises to be a great event.

Where is Cumbria?

Cumbria is a county located in the northwest region of England, United Kingdom. It is known for its scenic landscapes, including the Lake District National Park, which is renowned for its lakes, mountains, and natural beauty. Cumbria is bordered by Scotland to the north, Northumberland to the northeast, County Durham to the east, North Yorkshire to the southeast, Lancashire to the south, and the Irish Sea to the west. The county town of Cumbria is Carlisle, and it is a region popular for outdoor activities and tourism due to its stunning countryside and national parks.

Who’s headlining Cumbria Pride 2023?

It appears as though there is no official “headliner” for Cumbria Pride however there will be plenty of entertainment for those who attend.

There will be performances from Ailsa McFee, Allan Jay, George Shelley, Joanna Bang, Kara Marni, Kyle Finn, Michael T Ogilvie, Miss Pearl, PJ Taylor and Tom Stevens!

