Dustin Lance Black has just celebrated his 46th birthday and is celebrating with his husband, Tom Daley and son, Robbie.

In a cute photo of the family, the Milk screenwriter thanked his fans for their birthday wishes and also for their generous donations to the Center Of Black Equality.

On Twitter Lance had asked fans to donate to the Center, with an initial goal of raising $2000 however, they managed to blast through that objective.

They raised over $6000 for the organisation.

Tom wished his husband a happy birthday saying, “Cheers to another orbit around the sun! I hope we are able to make your day special in lockdown!”

The news team for THEGAYUK. Got tips? Go to www.thegayuk.com/newsdesk to tell us something.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Print

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...

You Might Like

A note from the editor. These are tough times for us all. Without a doubt. But we're here for you and want to continue being here for you for the foreseeable future. THEGAYUK.com needs your help to survive. Due to the nature of the articles that we publish, we find it very hard to monetize our site and have been heavily restricted by ad platforms. This leaves us two ways of making money to keep this site going. 1) We run an online shop which we encourage you to visit and if you can make a purchase and 2) We run popup shops at the prides we media partner with. As you'll no doubt be aware the majority of pride events have been cancelled or postponed for 2020, which leaves our site at risk of closure. Around 70 per cent of our funding comes from these popup shops. So we have a severe funding shortfall for 2020. If just 100 people who use this site each donated £2 per month we'd be able to pay for the hosting for the rest of the year - meaning we can continue to keep THEGAYUK online. Please, if you can, consider donating £2 or whatever you can to keep us going. Thank you. Jake