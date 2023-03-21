Five ways to show up for Day Of Silence 2023

Participating in the Day of Silence in the US typically involves taking a vow of silence for the day to raise awareness about anti-LGBTQ+ bullying, harassment, and discrimination in schools. Here are some steps you can take to really show up this 14th of April.

1) Learn about the event: Research the history and purpose of the Day and why it’s important and Register for the event: Visit the official Day of Silence website (https://www.glsen.org/day-of-silence) to register for the event and access resources to help you organize your own Day of Silence event.

2) Spread the word: Use social media, flyers, and other outreach methods to promote the Day of Silence and encourage others to participate.

3) Take a vow of silence: On the day of the event, take a vow of silence for the entire day or for a portion of the day to symbolize the silencing of LGBTQ+ voices in schools.

4) Wear supportive clothing or pin badges: Consider wearing supportive clothing, such as a Day of Silence t-shirt or other LGBTQ+ ally gear, to show your support for the cause. Wearing a small LGBTQ+ pin badge can really show in a visual way that you’re an ally.

5) Break the silence: At the end of the day, break the silence and reflect on what you learned and how you can continue to raise awareness about anti-LGBTQ+ bullying, harassment, and discrimination in schools.

Remember, it is just one day out of the year, but the fight against anti-LGBTQ+ bullying, harassment, and discrimination is ongoing. Use this campaign as an opportunity to spark conversations, build support networks, and take action to make schools safer and more inclusive for all students.

When was the first Day Of Silence?

The first Day of Silence was organized by students at the University of Virginia in 1996 to bring attention to anti-LGBTQ+ bullying and harassment in schools. The event was inspired by a similar protest called the “Day of Absence” which was organized by African American civil rights activists in the 1960s. The first Day of Silence was a small, local event, but it quickly spread to other schools and universities across the United States. Today, the Day of Silence is a nationally recognized event that is observed by students in middle schools, high schools, and colleges throughout the country.

Who is the Day of Silence for?

The Day is for anyone who wants to raise awareness about anti-LGBTQ+ bullying, harassment, and discrimination in schools. The event is often organized by students and allies in middle schools, high schools, and colleges, but anyone can participate regardless of age or background. This day is especially important for LGBTQ+ students who may feel isolated or excluded in school due to their sexual orientation, gender identity, or expression. By participating in the Day of Silence, students can show their support for LGBTQ+ students and raise awareness about the need for safe and inclusive schools. The event is also a reminder to educators, administrators, and policymakers about the importance of creating welcoming and supportive environments for all students, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

