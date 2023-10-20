Sit down on it (them)

The King Of Club DP position is where the two Tops lie opposite each other with their butts, balls and penises meeting in the middle. Their legs outstretched past the shoulders of the other top. The two top’s legs will cross each at around the knee. The tops’ penises should meet in the middle and essentially create one dick for the Btm to lower himself onto.

The Btm will need some good upper body strength for this as he lowers himself down and steadies himself on top of the two tops. However, this is the position where the Btm has most of the control over thrusting and how deep the penetration is.

Tip: Because this is essentially creating one large penis for the Btm to sit on it can actually be harder to do. First, a lot of foreplay and fucking needs to happen before you attempt this to really relax the muscles. You could also try raising one of the Top’s hips up with a pillow under the butt, making his penis stand higher than the other, meaning the Btm can insert one, then the other

For a twist on this position try The Frog’s Legs

Grade Top Bottom The View 🍆🍆🍆🍆🍆 🍑🍑🍑🍑 The Feeling 🍆🍆🍆🍆🍆 🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑 Position Ease 🍆🍆🍆🍆 🍑🍑🍑🍑 Intimacy 🍆🍆🍆🍆🍆 🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑

