Lay back and think of dick

With this double penetration position the Btm faces up and lies on his back on the stomach of Top 1, who should again enter first.

Top 2 then put his penis and because of his position gets the best view, but also, again gets to control the thrusting action more.

Advertisements

Tip: If your Btm is a heavier guy, then he’ll need to support his weight with his elbows or hands, meaning that both his hands will be occupied, so Top 2 can always jerk him off

Advertisements
shop dildos for gay sex
GradeTopBottom
The View🍆🍆🍆🍆🍑🍑🍑🍑
The Feeling🍆🍆🍆🍆🍆🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑
Position Ease🍆🍆🍆🍆🍑🍑🍑🍑
Intimacy🍆🍆🍆🍆🍆🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑
See more Gay Sex Positions for threesomes
See more anal sex positions
Sex Positions where the bottom has more control
Gay Sex Positions where the top is on the bottom
Gay Sex Positions For Double Penetration

See all gay sex positions
Jake - avatar
About the author: Jake Verified icon 1
Tell us something about yourself.