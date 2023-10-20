Lay back and think of dick

With this double penetration position the Btm faces up and lies on his back on the stomach of Top 1, who should again enter first.

Top 2 then put his penis and because of his position gets the best view, but also, again gets to control the thrusting action more.

Advertisements

Tip: If your Btm is a heavier guy, then he’ll need to support his weight with his elbows or hands, meaning that both his hands will be occupied, so Top 2 can always jerk him off

Advertisements

Grade Top Bottom The View 🍆🍆🍆🍆 🍑🍑🍑🍑 The Feeling 🍆🍆🍆🍆🍆 🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑 Position Ease 🍆🍆🍆🍆 🍑🍑🍑🍑 Intimacy 🍆🍆🍆🍆🍆 🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑

About the author: Jake Tell us something about yourself.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Print

Pocket

