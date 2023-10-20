Not for the faint hearted!

Now this position requires quite a bit of flexibility from all concerned but has 10/10 marks for views for all and well, just the feeling of achievement alone. It’s almost the exact reverse of the King of Clubs DP.

The Btm lays on his back, with his butt in the air and his legs towards his chest or shoulders. Both Tops face away from each other, butts touching, whilst squatting over the Btm and straddling one of the Btm’s legs, creating a crisscross or the look of frog’s legs. Then pointing their dick’s down, enter the Btm.

The fun thing about this position is that both Tops can control the thrust and slipping out is less of an issue.

Tip: This position needs the Tops to have some flexibility in their dicks to be able to bend downwards. The Btm’s back can be supported with a pillow under his lower back or butt.

Advertisements
shop dildos for gay sex

Advertisements
shop dildos for gay sex
GradeTopBottom
The View🍆🍆🍆🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑
The Feeling🍆🍆🍆🍆🍆🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑
Position Ease🍆🍆🍑🍑🍑🍑
Intimacy🍆🍆🍆🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑
See more Gay Sex Positions for threesomes
See more anal sex positions
Sex Positions where the top has more control
Gay Sex Positions where the bottom is on the bottom
Gay Sex Positions For Double Penetration

See all gay sex positions
Jack Devon - avatar
About the author: Jack Devon Verified icon 1
Sexper and sex-positive. All things cock, balls and booty. UK-based sex writer who's looking to bring good sex advice to the gay masses. Always up for trying something new!  Send a message through his profile on THEGAYUK social.