Double the fun

The Double Stuff is where the Btm lies on top, face down on Top 1 who enters the ass first, then from behind, kneeling between Top 1 and the Btm’s legs, Top 2 then inserts his dick.

Slowly!

In this position, Top 2 mostly controls the action.

If Top 1 or the btm moves too much, both Tops will most likely fall out.

Tip: for this position whichever Top has the largest penis should be on the bottom and enter first.

GradeTopBottom
The View🍆🍆🍆🍑🍑🍑
The Feeling🍆🍆🍆🍆🍆🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑
Position Ease🍆🍆🍆🍆🍑🍑🍑🍑
Intimacy🍆🍆🍆🍆🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑
About the author: Jack Devon Verified icon 1
Sexper and sex-positive. All things cock, balls and booty. UK-based sex writer who's looking to bring good sex advice to the gay masses. Always up for trying something new!  Send a message through his profile on THEGAYUK social.