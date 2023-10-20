Double the fun

The Double Stuff is where the Btm lies on top, face down on Top 1 who enters the ass first, then from behind, kneeling between Top 1 and the Btm’s legs, Top 2 then inserts his dick.

Slowly!

In this position, Top 2 mostly controls the action.

If Top 1 or the btm moves too much, both Tops will most likely fall out.

Tip: for this position whichever Top has the largest penis should be on the bottom and enter first.

Grade Top Bottom The View 🍆🍆🍆 🍑🍑🍑 The Feeling 🍆🍆🍆🍆🍆 🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑 Position Ease 🍆🍆🍆🍆 🍑🍑🍑🍑 Intimacy 🍆🍆🍆🍆 🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑

About the author: Jack Devon Sexper and sex-positive. All things cock, balls and booty. UK-based sex writer who's looking to bring good sex advice to the gay masses. Always up for trying something new! Send a message through his profile on THEGAYUK social.

