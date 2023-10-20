Double the fun
The Double Stuff is where the Btm lies on top, face down on Top 1 who enters the ass first, then from behind, kneeling between Top 1 and the Btm’s legs, Top 2 then inserts his dick.
Slowly!
In this position, Top 2 mostly controls the action.
If Top 1 or the btm moves too much, both Tops will most likely fall out.
Advertisements
Tip: for this position whichever Top has the largest penis should be on the bottom and enter first.
Advertisements
|Grade
|Top
|Bottom
|The View
|🍆🍆🍆
|🍑🍑🍑
|The Feeling
|🍆🍆🍆🍆🍆
|🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑
|Position Ease
|🍆🍆🍆🍆
|🍑🍑🍑🍑
|Intimacy
|🍆🍆🍆🍆
|🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑