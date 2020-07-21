Emma Goswell is to step down from her duties as the morning presenter for Gaydio, where she has worked for over 14 years and the reason is heartbreaking.

Taking to twitter, Emma said that she “had news” before telling her fans that she was leaving the UK’s largest LGBT+ focussed radio station, Gaydio and that her last show would be on Friday.

The reason is that Emma’s sister has devastatingly been diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer and has “come home for palliative care”. According to Emma, her sister’s cancer has progressed “to an extent that the doctors will not treat it further”.

“She has been there countless times for me,” Emma said, “It’s time for me to step up and be there for her and my parents”.

Emma Goswell has been at the station for 14 years and is probably most famous for presenting the lively morning show, which she now does with Dean McCollough. She said the leave from Gaydio was for the “foreseeable future”.

She added that she was “off to do a much more important job, I’m going to be a sister”.

Supporters and fans send their love

Her fellow presenter Phil Marriott wrote, “What a lovely human being you are, Emma. Wishing you and your family all the very best. You’re a brilliant broadcaster”

Singer Lucy Spraggan added, “So much love to you and your family”, while Heather Peace wrote, “Sending love to you and to your family at this time. I’ll miss hearing you on the radio but you’ve absolutely got your priorities in order. Much love Emma”.

Emma ended her message, with a reminder to all her listeners, to “check your boobs and bits”.

