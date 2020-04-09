“The company has had to make the difficult decision to close with immediate effect”

Legends in Brighton has instructed an insolvency firm to help wind down its business, a statement released today has said.

Since the outbreak of coronavirus, thousands of businesses across the UK shuttered indefinitely with many now struggling to stay financially viable with no customers.

The venue, which was a hotel, club, bar and restaurant on the Brighton seafront issued a short statement on its website, stating,

“The company has had to make the difficult decision to close with immediate effect and a licensed firm of Insolvency Practitioners has been instructed to assist in placing the company into Creditors Voluntary Liquidation. Therefore, no further bookings can be made”.

It also suggested that those who had pre-existing bookings should contact their credit card providers to check if they were eligible for a refund.

The UK has been in lockdown since the end of March and the Government ordered that all bars, restaurants and clubs close, except where they could provide takeaway services.

The closure of this legendary venue is yet another blow to the LGBT+ community which has seen the widespread of Pride events planned for this summer cancelled or postponed.

Organisers of Brighton Pride responded to the news of the closure by saying that the venue, had been “sad news… such a big supporter of Pride and community fundraising in our city over the years”

The company “sincerely apologised for the inconvenience” that was caused by its decision to close.

The news team for THEGAYUK. Got tips? Go to www.thegayuk.com/newsdesk to tell us something.

