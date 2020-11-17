The Radio 1 DJ is making a splash on this year’s I‘m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here and people are curious about whether the star is currently married, engaged, single and whether he’s gay or straight.

Is Jordan North gay or straight?

Of course in 2020 does someone’s sexuality really matter? But as it happens, we don’t know if Jordan is gay, straight, married or single as he’s not really spoken about his love life publicly before. However, if you’re wondering if he’s looking for love whilst on the show, it turns out that he’s entering I’m A Celeb single, but finding love is the furthest thing from his mind, when he told the Radio Times, “I am single at the moment. But that is not the reason why I am going in!”

Is Jordan North married?

Nope, as it stands, Yorkshire born Jordan is not married and has made it clear that he’s not looking for love at the moment. We’ve scoured his social accounts and there’s no sign of a love life! So it appears the presenter is very private about his sex life!

Nope, as it stands, Yorkshire born Jordan is not married and not looking for love. We’ve scoured his social accounts and there’s no sign of a love life! So it appears the presenter is very private about his sex life!

Where was Jordan North born and what year?

Jordan was born on Valentine’s Day in 1990 which makes him 30 this year. Jordan was born in Yorkshire, but currently lives in London, where he presents on BBC Radio 1

Advertisements

How much is Jordan North worth?

As a BBC Radio 1 presenter, Jordan won’t be commanding a salary of millions and he didn’t turn up in the annual BBC report on employee’s salaries meaning he earns less than £150,000 from any of his DJing duties on the BBC. This doesn’t include how much he might be earning from other jobs.

He could be earning a good sum from his stint on I’m A Celeb and once the show is over, we’re sure his paycheques will be increasing!

Advertisements

How tall is Jordan North?

Jordan is around 6 foot tall, about 1.8 metres.

The news team for THEGAYUK. Got tips? Go to www.thegayuk.com/newsdesk to tell us something.

You Might Like