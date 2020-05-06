This week (4th May – 10th May) it’s Deaf Awareness week in the UK. So here’s how you say some important LGBT+ terms in British Sign Language.

A few years ago, Deaf Direct produced a video, just before Pride season, which included various British Sign Language signs to help everybody get to grasp with a few LGBT+ terms.

The video was created by Deaf Direct to “celebrate the diversity of our community”.

If you’ve ever wanted to know how to sign the words lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer, this simple video helps you say those words perfectly.

William and Simon, who both appear in the video explain that in the UK we use BSL – rather than ASL (American Sign Language) and they take us through the gestures you need to make to say, in BSL, a few terms which identify LGBT+ folks.

The words they recreate are:

Lesbian

Gay

Bisexual

Transgender

Queer

Straight

Leather

Bear

Drag

Pride Day

Happy Pride Day

Fabulous

So go learn how to say Happy Pride Day you Fabulous Queers

