According to The Pride Shop’s Pride Date Calendar, Ramsbottom Pride, affectionately known as Rammy Pride is happening this weekend and it’s all due to set off from 11 AM and run until 11 PM.

Rammy Pride is free to attend and promises to be a great event and is due to take place in the Ramsbottom Civic Centre.

This is the first pride ever for Ramsbottom.

Where is Ramsbottom?

Ramsbottom is a town located in Greater Manchester, England. It is situated in the Metropolitan Borough of Bury, which is part of the Greater Manchester metropolitan county in the North West region of England. Ramsbottom is known for its picturesque surroundings, including the nearby West Pennine Moors, and it has a rich industrial history.

Who’s headlining Ramsbottom Pride 2023?

It appears as though there is no official “headliner” for Ramsbottom Pride however there will be plenty of entertainment for those who attend. There will be DJs performing throughout the day as well as performances from Emma Connor, James Gunn Johnson, The ImprompTUNES and more.

Are there tickets for Ramsbottom Pride?

No, this Pride is a free event to attend and it does not require a ticket. The event is open to everybody.

