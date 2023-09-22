It’s fair to say Twitter / X has been rocked by many, many changes since Elon Musk bought and took it over, but one of the rumours currently circulating the mill is that Musk is thinking about charging for access.
This got us thinking, what will the gays do if X starts to charge?
We put that question to our followers and it looks as though there could be a mass exodus from the platform if a paywall were to be installed.
We asked the question: If X starts charging for usage will you… and we offered two answers, Pay up and Leave. So far as of publishing the overwhelming majority (currently over 90%) of our followers chose the Leave option.