According to The Pride Shop’s Pride Date Calendar, Preston Pride is happening this weekend and it’s all due to set off from 10 AM and run until 4 PM.

Preston Pride is free to attend and promises to be a great event.

Preston Pride has been running since 2012. These events have normally included performances by various local, talented acts and stalls by LGBT+ related organisations along with a number of commercial stalls.

Preston Pride is held at the Preston Flag Market.

Where is Preston?

Preston is a city in Lancashire, England. It’s a relatively large city in the northwest of England and is historically known for its industrial heritage. See all our listings for Lancashire.

Who’s headlining Preston Pride 2023?

It appears as though there is no official “headliner” for Preston Pride however there will be plenty of entertainment for those who attend.

There will be performances from Passmore, Smashby, the La La La’s and will be hosted by drag local legends, Gypsy Darling and Hysteria.

Are there tickets for Preston Pride?

No, Preston Pride is a free event to attend and it does not require a ticket. The event is open to everybody.

After parties for Pride?

There are after-parties being held, these are at The Ferret, The Guild and Market Tavern.

