Makeup creator and influencer Jeffree Star took to social media today to offer three random fans $3,000 each, with one catch. Just retweet the tweet.

The star messaged his 7.2 million followers on Twitter, “Who needs help today?? I’m going to pick 3 random people who retweet this and send them $3,000. Love you guys”

Who needs help today?? I’m going to pick 3 random people who retweet this and send them $3,000 ♥️ Love you guys — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) November 5, 2020

Needless to say, the influencer was inundated with messages and retweets – as of publishing around the tweet has received 40,000 RTs and over 60,000 comments.

And it seems as though the star is already paying out. One single mum tweeted,

“I could really use the help. Single mom now at home in quarantine with my kiddos that were exposed to covid at school, waiting on test results. Need help with food and rent. @JeffreeStar you are a beautiful sole [sic]”

To which Jeffree replied, “Check your account. Much love”

