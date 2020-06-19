Twitter has had enough... Deletes Katie's entire account.

Twitter has suspended the right-wing reality-star turned political commentator, Katie Hopkins for “hateful conduct”.

It was one of her last platforms, but now Katie Hopkins finds herself without a Twitter account, losing access to over 1 million followers, a milestone she reached in September 2019.

A spokesperson from Twitter said, “Keeping Twitter safe is a top priority for us – abuse and hateful conduct have no place on our service and we will continue to take action when our rules are broken.

“In this case, the account has been permanently suspended for violations of our hateful conduct policy.”

The former reality star (Apprentice, Celebrity Big Brother) has had her twitter account permanently suspended for violating Twitter’s policies.

Hopkins has lost a number of jobs and positions due to her controversial nature and comments. In May 2017 her contract with the radio station LBC was ripped up and both the Daily Mail and The Sun, for whom she wrote columns for, also failed to renew contracts with her.

In recent times Hopkins has turned her attention to transgender issues, regularly commenting on the LGBT+ rights movement.

In January 2019 she published a limerick which included a transphobic slur aimed at Humberside police after the force revealed that they would always investigate reports of potential hate crime, which includes transphobia.

In 2018 she tweeted that she though that the Girl Guides were “imploding” due to trans rights

Sued

In 2018 Hopkins was sued by journalist Jack Monroe. Hopkins was forced into an IVA in order to avoid bankruptcy after losing the case.

Hopkins was ordered to pay Monroe £24,000 in damages and legal costs after a court found that comments made about Monroe were libellous.

Hopkins still maintains an Instagram account. She has around 72,000 followers on that platform.

