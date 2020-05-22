Police in London are appealing for information after a man was attacked in a suspected homophobic assault.

The attack happened near Piccadilly Circus, in London, on the 3rd March at 2.15 AM according to a police report.

The victim, a man in his mid-thirties was walking towards Picadilly Circus Tube station to see if it was closed, he asked three men nearby if they knew if the station was open or not. The men then shouted homophobic abuse at the victim.

The three men, all in their early 20s, are said to have then approached the victim and pushed him into the road. Once the victim was on the floor the group proceeded to assault him, according to a police statement.

The victim managed to run across the road towards the Hard Rock Café. The three men followed him and attacked him for a second time.

The group then left the scene in the direction of Shaftesbury Avenue.

The victim was taken to hospital and later released. He sustained bruising as a result of the attack.

Police are looking for men of a Middle Eastern appearance in their early 20s

The three men are all thought to be in their early 20s and maybe of Middle Eastern appearance. One of the men was wearing a distinctive light wash denim jacket with a white trim on the collar.

“Unprovoked and vicious assault”

Investigating officer, Detective Constable John McNally, said, “This was a completely unprovoked and vicious assault on the victim, seemingly motivated by homophobia. Though thankfully not seriously injured, the victim has understandably been left very shaken by the incident.

“The Met takes a zero tolerance approach to homophobic crime; it is absolutely unacceptable that anyone should feel intimidated to go about their daily lives due to their sexual orientation.”

Three men – all aged 21 years old – have been arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm. All have since been released under investigation.

If you have any information about this incident please call 101 quoting CAD 575/03March or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

