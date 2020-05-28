Lord Cashman has branded the UK’s Prime Minister, Boris Johnson as unimpressive amidst the Dominic Cummings controversy.

I’ll say this before I go off for an early night. When you meet @BorisJohnson he is so unimpressive. Like tissue paper without the depth. — Michael Cashman (@mcashmanCBE) May 27, 2020

The former Eastender‘s actor and co-founder of the LGBT charity, Stonewall, has slammed the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as “unimpressive” and like “tissue paper but without the depth”.

Tweeting directly to Johnson, Cashman said that when he met the PM he was “so unimpressive”.

The Tweet, which was sent from Lord Cashman’s official account, has been retweeted hundreds of times and garnered over 1.3K likes.

Human Rights’ advocate Peter Tatchell replied “Well said Michael”

How would you rate Boris Johnson's handling of the Covid-19 response Very strong Strong So so Weak Very weak Results Vote

The comment comes after a highly turbulent few days at Downing Street, where Johnson’s top advisor, Dominic Cummings faced questions about his movements and decision making during the coronavirus lockdown.

U.S. Embassy photographer [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons

Sliding public support

According to some polls, Johnson’s approval rating has taken a battering over recent days. The Independent reports that Johnson’s rating “plunged by 20 points in four days”

Johnson’s approval peaked at 47 per cent on the 8th April, when he went to intensive care after he was infected by Coronavirus. However, since his return to work, approval from the general public has slid on a downward trajectory. On the 25th May, it was at -1 per cent according to the poll by Savanta.

Calls for Cummings to be fired

Lord Cashman has also called for Dominic Cummings to be sacked from his position within the Government – and shared a Change.org petition, which has nearly gathered 1 million signatures.

The news team for THEGAYUK. Got tips? Go to www.thegayuk.com/newsdesk to tell us something.

