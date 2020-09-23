Detectives investigating an alleged homophobic attack in Stamford Hill, in North London, are releasing images and moving footage of individuals they would like to speak to in connection with their enquiries.

Police were called at 01:00hrs on Sunday, 26 July following reports of a homophobic assault and robbery near the junction of Seven Sisters Road and Amhurst Park.

Officers attended the scene and spoke with the victim, a man in his 20s, who had suffered minor injuries and had his headphones stolen.

The victim was walking across the junction when he was approached by two men who began shouting homophobic abuse before physically assaulting him.

The men are both described as white and in their mid-20s. One man is believed to be around 5ft 6ins tall, with a beard and was wearing a green baseball cap at the time.

The other man is believed to be approximately 6ft 2ins tall with curly blond or ginger hair, and was wearing a leather jacket with a T-shirt underneath.

Once the men had left the scene the victim called police.

The two men then returned and stole the victim’s headphones. They also attempted to steal his phone.

Detectives are releasing CCTV footage of two men seen running from the scene shortly after the incident, as well as two e-fit images.

Detective Sergeant James Rush, said: “This was a vicious attack on the victim, all the more appalling because of the homophobic abuse the victim received. I implore any witnesses to this incident to get in touch to tell us what you saw.

“I would also appeal to the men in the CCTV footage or anyone who knows them to contact us as we believe they could have significant information. The victim has also worked with us to create efit images of the two suspects which we are also releasing in the hope someone may recognise them.

“Any information you have no matter how small may be pivotal to our investigation. The Met stands against hate and will make every effort to track the suspects down and hold them responsible.”

In an earlier appeal, officers were looking to trace two witnesses. One of those individuals – a man in the back of a large black car, passing at the time – has now been spoken to police. But a woman in a white car who asked the victim if he needed help remains outstanding, and officers are still keen to hear from her; as well as any other witnesses.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police on 101, quoting CAD 580/26Jul.

Alternatively, tweet @MetCC or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

