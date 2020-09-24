With the elections looming in the US, one porn star, Beaux Banks has found the PERTY way to ask his fans whether they’re registered to vote.

There are so many ways to encourage people to register to vote, and sometimes you just have to use your given talents to persuade people.

We’ve gotta say that Beaux’s way is very appealing.

In a cheeky picture, wearing a very sexy pair of Andrew Christian jocks, posted on social media, he wrote, “May I ASSk you a question….Are You Registered To Vote? If not head to vote.gov and get registered today!”

Now if this perky pic doesn’t get you to register we don’t know what will, well that and obviously exercising your democratic rights.

Advertisements

-Advert-

Fans thanked the star for using his platform to get people to register. One user commented “You are so awesome” while another added, “Well played sir, well played!”.

Are you persuaded?

Main picture from Hothouse.com. Get your subscription here (NSFW).

The news team for THEGAYUK. Got tips? Go to www.thegayuk.com/newsdesk to tell us something.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Print

Pocket

