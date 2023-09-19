2024 UK & Ireland PRIDE EVENTS

Here’s the THEGAYUK’s 2024 UK & Eire Pride Events Calendar. It’s the UK’s most up-to-date list with over 180 prides taking place in 2024. We’ll be updating this list every week.

If your event is not listed here or you would like us to make any changes, please contact us.

This page is in date order. Scroll to the bottom of this page to view the alphabetical list.

Pride 2024 dates
Feb 2024

February 2024 Pride Events
23rd-25th February 2024Student Pride 2024 / London

MARCH 2024

March 2024 Pride Events
TBC March 2024Inverurie Pride 2024

APRIL 2024

TBC April 2024Stonehaven Pride 2024
TBC April 2024Bury Pride 2024
TBC April 2024Falmouth Pride 2024

MAY 2024

TBC May 2024Cheltenham Picnic 2024
TBC May 2024Colwyn Bay Pride 2024
15th-18th May 2024Trafford Pride 2024 (Sale Manchester)
TBC May 2024Camborne Pride 2024
TBC May 2024Aberdeen Pride 2024
24th-26th May 2024Birmingham Pride 2024
18th May 2024Swansea Pride 2024
25th May 2024Chichester Pride 2024
TBC May 2024St Austell Pride 2024
TBC May 2024Wexford Pride 2024
TBC May 2024Witney Pride 2024
TBC May 2024Durham Pride 2024
31st May – 1st June 2024Mayo Pride 2024

JUNE 2024

1st June 2024Mayo Pride 2024
TBC June 2024Arran Pride 2024
TBC June 2024Oxford Pride 2024
1st-2nd June 2024People’s Pride 2024 in Southampton
TBC June 2024Uxbridge Pride 2024
TBC June 2024Saltash Pride 2024
TBC June 2024York Pride 2024
TBC June 2024Inishowen Pride 2024 / Donegal
TBC June 2024Waterford Pride 2024 / Pride Of The Deise
TBC June 2024Blackpool Pride 2024
TBC June 2024Bracknell Forest Pride 2024
8th-9th June 2024Canterbury Pride 2024
TBC June 2024Corby Pride 2024
TBC June 2024Dundee Pride 2024
TBC June 2024Enfield Pride 2024
TBC June 2024Hereford Pride 2024
TBC June 2024Peterhead Pride 2024
TBC June 2024St Ives & Hayle Pride 2024
TBC June 2024Weymouth Pride 2024
TBC June 2024Wolverhampton Pride 2024
TBC June 2024Bodmin Pride 2024
15th June 2024Barry Pride / Vale Of Glamorgan 2024
June 2024Cambridge Pride 2024
22nd-23rd June 2024Cardiff / Pride Cymru 2024
15th June 2024Chippenham Pride
22nd June 2024Exmouth Pride 2024
TBC June 2024Hay Pride 2024
TBC June 2024Kirklees / Huddersfield Pride 2024
TBC June 2024Omagh Pride 2024
TBC June 2024Salford Pride 2024 / Pink Picnic
TBC June 2024Silloth Pride 2024
TBC June 2024Cirencester Pride 2024
TBC June 2024Forest Gayte Pride 2024 / East London
TBC June 2024Caerffili (Caerphilly) Pride 2024
TBC June 2024Dublin Pride 2024
TBC June 2024Edinburgh Pride 2024
TBC June 2024Ellesmere Port Pride 2024
22nd June 2024Essex Pride 2024
TBC June 2024Fraserburgh Pride 2024
TBC June 2024Mablethorpe Pride 2024
TBC June 2024Newbury Pride 2024
TBC June 2024Peterborough Pride 2024
TBC June 2024Rochdale Pride 2024
2023 June 2024Stoke On Trent Pride 2024
June 2024Lancaster Pride 2024
29th June 2024Abergavenny Pride 2024
29th June 2024Pride In London
TBC June 2024Sheffield Pride 2024

JULY 2024

6th July 2024Portsmouth Pride 2024
6th July 2024Luton Pride 2024
6th July 2024Bridlington Pride 2024
TBC July 2024Bude Pride 2024
TBC July 2024Clacton Pride 2024
TBC July 2024Fife Pride 2024 / Kirkcaldy
TBC July 2024Ilkley Pride 2024
TBC July 2024Shetland Pride 2024
TBC July 2024Tavistock Pride 2024
TBC July 2024Weston-Super-Mare Pride 2024
TBC July 2024Batley Pride 2024
TBC July 2024Carlow Pride 2024
TBC July 2024Brighton Bear Weekend 2024
TBC July 2024Bournemouth Pride 2024 / Bourne Free
5th-6th July 2024Worthing Pride 2024
TBC July 2024Bradford Pride 2024
13th July 2024Bristol Pride 2024
TBC July 2024Crewe Pride 2024 / Pride In The Park
TBC July 2024Hebridean Pride 2024 / Stornaway
TBC July 2024Limerick Pride 2024
TBC July 2024Northampton Pride 2024
TBC July 2024Penzance Pride 2024
TBC July 2024Portobello (Porty) Pride 2024
TBC July 2024Sparkle Weekend 2024 / Manchester
July 2024Sunderland Pride 2024
TBC July 2024Trans Pride London 2024
TBC July 2024Wokingham Pride 2024
TBC July 2024Worksop Pride 2024
TBC July 2024Skipton Pride 2024
TBC July 2024Barnsley Pride 2024
TBC July 2024Brighton Trans Pride 2024
TBC July 2024Croydon Pride 2024
TBC July 2024Deal Pride 2024
TBC July 2024Dundalk Pride 2024
TBC July 2024Glasgow Pride 2024
TBC July 2024Huntly Pride 2024
TBC July 2024Kerry Pride 2024
13th July 2024Llanelli Pride 2024
TBC July 2024Macclesfield Pride 2024
TBC July 2024Mardi Gla / Glasgow Pride 2024
TBC July 2024Nantwich Pride 2024
TBC July 2024Pembrokeshire Pride 2024
TBC July 2024Redruth Pride 2024
TBC July 2024Southend-On-Sea Pride 2024
TBC July 2024Suffolk Pride 2024
TBC July 2024Tameside Pride 2024
TBC July 2024Tamworth Pride 2024
TBC July 2024Worcestershire Pride 2024
TBC July 2024Cinderford Pride 2024
TBC July 2024Kendal Pride 2024
TBC July 2024Oldham Pride 2024
TBC July 2024Cleethorpes & Grimsby Pride 2024
TBC July 2024Congleton Pride 2024
TBC July 2024Drogheda Pride 2024
TBC July 2024Highland Pride 2024 / Inverness
July 2024Lichfield Pride 2024
July 2024Newquay Pride 2024
20th-21st July 2024Northern Pride 2024 / Newcastle
TBC July 2024Pride on Sea 2024 (Burnham-on-sea & Highbridge)
TBC July 2024Taunton Pride 2024
21st July 2024Chesterfield Pride 2024
TBCJuly 2024Bolton Pride 2024
TBC July 2024Belfast Pride 2024
TBC July 2024Eastbourne Pride 2024
TBC July 2024Folkestone Pride 2024
TBC July 2024Grassington Pride 2024 (Pride In The Dales)
TBC July 2024Liverpool Pride 2024
TBC July 2024Llandovery Pride 2024
TBC July 2024Malvern Pride 2024
TBC July 2024Morecambe Pride 2024
27th July 2024Norwich Pride 2024
27th July 2024New Forest Pride 2024
TBC July 2024Hebden Bridge 2024 / Happy Valley Pride
TBC July 2024Hull Pride 2024
27th July 2024Nottinghamshire Pride 2024
TBC July 2024Waltham Forest Pride 2024
TBC July 2024West Lothian Pride 2024 / Livingston
TBC July 2024Stockport Pride 2024

AUGUST 2024

TBC August 2024Belper Pride 2024
TBC August 2024Brighton Pride 2024
TBC August 2024Plymouth Pride 2024
TBC August 2024Sligo Pride 2024
TBC August 2024Tonbridge Pride 2024
TBC August 2024Cork Pride 2024
TBC August 2024Ely Pride 2024
TBC August 2024Leeds Pride 2024
TBC August 2024Tewkesbury Pride 2024
TBC August 2024Colchester Pride 2024
TBC August 2024Doncaster Pride 2024
TBC August 2024Dumfries Pride 2024
TBC August 2024Galway Pride 2024
TBC August 2024Keighley Pride 2024
TBC August 2024Margate Pride 2024
TBC August 2024Middlesex Pride 2024
TBC August 2024Swindon & Wiltshire Pride 2024
TBC August 2024Trans Pride Leeds 2024
TBC August 2024Trans Pride Manchester 2024
TBC August 2024Wigan Pride 2024
TBC August 2024Wakefield Pride 2024
TBC August 2024South Wingfield Pride 2024
TBC August 2024Calderdale Pride 2024 / Halifax
17th August 2024Chester Pride 2024
TBC August 2024Crawley Pride 2024
31st August 2024Hertfordshire Pride 2024
TBC August 2024High Wycombe Pride 2024
TBC August 2024Isle Of Wight Pride 2024
TBC August 2024King’s Lynn & West Norfolk Pride 2024
17th August 2024Lincoln Pride 2024
17th August 2024Medway Pride 2024
TBC August 2024Trans Pride Scotland 2024
TBC August 2024UK Black Pride 2024
17th August 2024Warwickshire Pride 2024
18th August 2024Furness Pride 2024 / Barrow In Furness
TBC August 2024Barnet Pride 2024
TBC August 2024Tunbridge Wells Pride 2024
23rd-26th August 2024Manchester Pride 2024
TBC August 2024Perthshire Pride 2024
TBC August 2024Dover Pride 2024
TBC August 2024Foyle Pride 2024
TBC August 2024Harrogate Pride 2024
TBC August 2024Ludlow Pride 2024
24th-25th August 2024Southampton Pride 2024
TBC August 2024Truro Pride 2024
24th August 2024Walsall Pride 2024
TBC August 2024Youghal Pride 2024
TBC August 2024Hastings Pride 2024
25th August 2024Scunthorpe Pride 2024
25th August 2024Sesku Pride 2024 (South Elmsall, South Kirby, Upton)
30th – 1st August 2024Oban Pride 2024

SEPTEMBER 2024

September 2024
September 2024Basildon Pride 2024
September 2024Bi Pride UK 2024
September 2024Brecon Pride 2024
September 2024Chase Pride 2024
September 2024Didsbury Pride 2024/ South Manchester
September 2024Herne Bay Pride 2024
September 2024Irlam & Cadishead Pride 2024
September 2024Leicester Pride 2024
September 2024Moray Pride 2024
September 2024Newport Pride 2024
September 2024Reading Pride 2024
September 2024Swale Pride 2024
September 2024Torbay Pride 2024 
September 2024Derby Pride 2024
September 2024Eastleigh Pride 2024
September 2024Gloucester Pride 2024
September 2024Milton Keynes Pride 2024
September 2024Surrey Pride 2024
September 2024Channel Islands Pride 2024 / Jersey
September 2024Teignmouth Pride 2024
September 2024Trans Pride Northern Ireland 2024
September 2024Whitehaven / Pride At The Harbourside
September 2024Wolds Pride 2024 / Pocklington
September 2024Cumbria Pride 2024 / Carlisle
September 2024Harworth and Bircotes Pride 2024
September 2024Preston Pride 2024
September 2024Ramsbottom Pride 2024
September 2024Scarborough Pride 2024
September 2024Shrewsbury Pride 2024
Retired Prides. As far as we can tell these prides are no longer active.

TBCRomford Pride 2024
Yeovil Pride 2024
Rhondda Pride 2024

Find all these prides on the listings pages.

Alphabetical List

A

Aberdeen Pride 2024

Abergavenny Pride 2024

Arran Pride 2024

B

Batley Pride 2024

Barnet Pride 2024

Barnsley Pride 2024

Barry Pride / Vale Of Glamorgan 2024

Basildon Pride 2024

Belfast Pride 2024

Belper Pride 2024

Birmingham Pride 2024

Blackpool Pride 2024

Bodmin Pride 2024

Bolton Pride 2024

Bournemouth Pride 2024 / Bourne Free

Bracknell Forest Pride 2024

Bradford Pride 2024

Brecon Pride 2024

Bridlington Pride 2024

Brighton Pride 2024

Brighton Bear Weekend 2024

Brighton Trans Pride 2024

Bristol Pride 2024

Pride on Sea 2024 (Burnham-on-sea & Highbridge)

Bude Pride 2024

Bury Pride 2024

C

Caerffili (Caerphilly) Pride 2024

Calderdale Pride 2024 / Halifax

Cambridge Pride 2024

Camborne Pride 2024

Canterbury Pride 2024

Cardiff / Pride Cymru 2024

Carlow Pride 2024

Channel Islands Pride 2024 / Jersey

Chase Pride 2024

Cheltenham Picnic 2024

Chester Pride 2024

Chesterfield Pride 2024

Chichester Pride 2024

Chippenham Pride

Cirencester Pride 2024

Cinderford Pride 2024

Clacton Pride 2024

Cleethorpes & Grimsby Pride 2024

Colchester Pride 2024

Colwyn Bay Pride 2024

Congleton Pride 2024

Cork Pride 2024

Corby Pride 2024

Crawley Pride 2024

Croydon Pride 2024

Crewe Pride 2024 / Pride In The Park

Cumbria Pride 2024 / Carlisle

D

Deal Pride 2024

Derby Pride 2024

Didsbury Pride 2024/ South Manchester

Doncaster Pride 2024

Dover Pride 2024

Drogheda Pride 2024

Dublin Pride 2024

Dumfries Pride 2024

Dundalk Pride 2024

Dundee Pride 2024

Durham Pride 2024

E

Eastbourne Pride 2024

Eastleigh Pride 2024Edinburgh Pride 2024

Ellesmere Port Pride 2024

Ely Pride 2024

Enfield Pride 2024

Essex Pride 2024

Exmouth Pride 2024

F

Falmouth Pride 2024

Fife Pride 2024 / Kirkcaldy

Folkestone Pride 2024

Forest Gayte Pride 2024 / East London

Foyle Pride 2024

Fraserburgh Pride 2024

Furness Pride 2024 / Barrow In Furness

G

Galway Pride 2024

Mardi Gla / Glasgow Pride 2024

Glasgow Pride 2024

Gloucester Pride 2024

Grassington Pride 2024 (Pride In The Dales)

H

Harrogate Pride 2024

Harworth and Bircotes Pride 2024

Hastings Pride 2024

Hay Pride 2024

Hebden Bridge 2024 / Happy Valley Pride

Hebridean Pride 2024 / Stornaway

Hereford Pride 2024

Hertfordshire Pride 2024

Herne Bay Pride 2024

High Wycombe Pride 2024

Highland Pride 2024 / Inverness

Hull Pride 2024

Huntly Pride 2024

I

Ilkley Pride 2024

Inishowen Pride 2024 / Donegal

Inverurie Pride 2024

Irlam & Cadishead Pride 2024

Isle Of Wight Pride 2024

J

K

Keighley Pride 2024

Kendal Pride 2024

Kerry Pride 2024

King’s Lynn & West Norfolk Pride 2024

Kirklees / Huddersfield Pride 2024

L

Lancaster Pride 2024

Leicester Pride 2024

Leeds Pride 2024

Lichfield Pride 2024

Limerick Pride 2024

Lincoln Pride 2024

Liverpool Pride 2024

Llandovery Pride 2024

Llanelli Pride 2024

Pride In London

Ludlow Pride 2024

Luton Pride 2024

M

Mablethorpe Pride 2024

Macclesfield Pride 2024

Manchester Pride 2024

Malvern Pride 2024

Margate Pride 2024

Mayo Pride 2024

Medway Pride 2024

Middlesex Pride 2024

Milton Keynes Pride 2024

Moray Pride 2024

Morecambe Pride 2024

N

Nantwich Pride 2024

Newbury Pride 2024

Newport Pride 2024

Newquay Pride 2024

New Forest Pride 2024

Northern Pride 2024 / Newcastle

Northampton Pride 2024

Norwich Pride 2024

Nottinghamshire Pride 2024

O

Oban Pride 2024

Oldham Pride 2024

Omagh Pride 2024

Oxford Pride 2024

P

Pembrokeshire Pride 2024

Penzance Pride 2024

Peterborough Pride 2024

Peterhead Pride 2024

Perthshire Pride 2024

Plymouth Pride 2024

Portsmouth Pride 2024

Portobello (Porty) Pride 2024

Preston Pride 2024

Q

R

Ramsbottom Pride 2024

Reading Pride 2024

Redruth Pride 2024

Rochdale Pride 2024

S

Salford Pride 2024 / Pink Picnic

Saltash Pride 2024

Scarborough Pride 2024

Scunthorpe Pride 2024

Sesku Pride 2024 (South Elmsall, South Kirby, Upton)

Sheffield Pride 2024

Shetland Pride 2024

Shrewsbury Pride 2024

Skipton Pride 2024

Silloth Pride 2024

Sligo Pride 2024

Southampton Pride 2024

People’s Pride 2024 in Southampton

Southend-On-Sea Pride 2024

South Wingfield Pride 2024

Sparkle Weekend 2024 / Manchester

Stockport Pride 2024

Stoke On Trent Pride 2024

Stonehaven Pride 2024

Student Pride 2024 / London

St Austell Pride 2024

St Ives & Hayle Pride 2024

Suffolk Pride 2024

Sunderland Pride 2024

Surrey Pride 2024

Swale Pride 2024

Swansea Pride 2024

Swindon & Wiltshire Pride 2024

T

Tameside Pride 2024

Tamworth Pride 2024

Taunton Pride 2024

Tavistock Pride 2024

Teignmouth Pride 2024

Tewkesbury Pride 2024

Tonbridge Pride 2024

Torbay Pride 2024 

Trafford Pride 2024 (Sale Manchester)

Trans Pride Leeds 2024

Trans Pride London 2024

Trans Pride Northern Ireland 2024

Trans Pride Scotland 2024

Truro Pride 2024

Tunbridge Wells Pride 2024

U

UK Black Pride 2024

Uxbridge Pride 2024

V

W

Waltham Forest Pride 2024

Walsall Pride 2024

Wakefield Pride 2024

Warwickshire Pride 2024

Waterford Pride 2024 / Pride Of The Deise

Weymouth Pride 2024

West Lothian Pride 2024 / Livingston

Weston-Super-Mare Pride 2024

Wexford Pride 2024

Whitehaven / Pride At The Harbourside

Wigan Pride 2024

Witney Pride 2024

Wolds Pride 2024 / Pocklington

Wokingham Pride 2024

Wolverhampton Pride 2024

Worksop Pride 2024

Worcestershire Pride 2024

Worthing Pride 2024

Y

York Pride 2024

Youghal Pride 2024

