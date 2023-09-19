2024 UK & Ireland PRIDE EVENTS
Table of Contents
Here’s the THEGAYUK’s 2024 UK & Eire Pride Events Calendar. It’s the UK’s most up-to-date list with over 180 prides taking place in 2024. We’ll be updating this list every week.
If your event is not listed here or you would like us to make any changes, please contact us.
This page is in date order. Scroll to the bottom of this page to view the alphabetical list.
Feb 2024
|February 2024 Pride Events
|23rd-25th February 2024
|Student Pride 2024 / London
MARCH 2024
|March 2024 Pride Events
|TBC March 2024
|Inverurie Pride 2024
APRIL 2024
|TBC April 2024
|Stonehaven Pride 2024
|TBC April 2024
|Bury Pride 2024
|TBC April 2024
|Falmouth Pride 2024
MAY 2024
|TBC May 2024
|Cheltenham Picnic 2024
|TBC May 2024
|Colwyn Bay Pride 2024
|15th-18th May 2024
|Trafford Pride 2024 (Sale Manchester)
|TBC May 2024
|Camborne Pride 2024
|TBC May 2024
|Aberdeen Pride 2024
|24th-26th May 2024
|Birmingham Pride 2024
|18th May 2024
|Swansea Pride 2024
|25th May 2024
|Chichester Pride 2024
|TBC May 2024
|St Austell Pride 2024
|TBC May 2024
|Wexford Pride 2024
|TBC May 2024
|Witney Pride 2024
|TBC May 2024
|Durham Pride 2024
|31st May – 1st June 2024
|Mayo Pride 2024
JUNE 2024
JULY 2024
AUGUST 2024
SEPTEMBER 2024
Retired Prides. As far as we can tell these prides are no longer active.
Find all these prides on the listings pages.
Alphabetical List
A
B
Barry Pride / Vale Of Glamorgan 2024
Bournemouth Pride 2024 / Bourne Free
Pride on Sea 2024 (Burnham-on-sea & Highbridge)
C
Caerffili (Caerphilly) Pride 2024
Calderdale Pride 2024 / Halifax
Channel Islands Pride 2024 / Jersey
Cleethorpes & Grimsby Pride 2024
Crewe Pride 2024 / Pride In The Park
D
Didsbury Pride 2024/ South Manchester
E
Eastleigh Pride 2024Edinburgh Pride 2024
F
Forest Gayte Pride 2024 / East London
Furness Pride 2024 / Barrow In Furness
G
Mardi Gla / Glasgow Pride 2024
Grassington Pride 2024 (Pride In The Dales)
H
Harworth and Bircotes Pride 2024
Hebden Bridge 2024 / Happy Valley Pride
Hebridean Pride 2024 / Stornaway
Highland Pride 2024 / Inverness
I
Inishowen Pride 2024 / Donegal
J
K
King’s Lynn & West Norfolk Pride 2024
Kirklees / Huddersfield Pride 2024
L
M
N
Northern Pride 2024 / Newcastle
O
P
Q
R
S
Salford Pride 2024 / Pink Picnic
Sesku Pride 2024 (South Elmsall, South Kirby, Upton)
People’s Pride 2024 in Southampton
Sparkle Weekend 2024 / Manchester
Swindon & Wiltshire Pride 2024
T
Trafford Pride 2024 (Sale Manchester)
Trans Pride Northern Ireland 2024
U
V
W
Waterford Pride 2024 / Pride Of The Deise
West Lothian Pride 2024 / Livingston
Whitehaven / Pride At The Harbourside
Wolds Pride 2024 / Pocklington