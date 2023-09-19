Maspalomas pride in Gran Canaria, is one of the world’s most famous prides and is incredibly popular with the gay community and the Maspalomas Pride dates have been announced for 2024.

Maspalomas Pride will take place from the 2nd of May through to the 14th of May 2024. The Pride itself is one of the largest in Europe and will be celebrating its 22nd year.

Maspalomas Pride, often referred to as Maspalomas Gay Pride, is an annual LGBTQ+ pride festival and celebration held in Maspalomas, Gran Canaria, which is part of the Canary Islands, Spain. This event typically takes place in May and is one of the largest and most well-known Pride festivals in Europe.

Maspalomas Pride features a variety of activities and events, including parades, concerts, parties, cultural performances, and more. It serves as a platform to promote LGBTQ+ rights, celebrate diversity, and raise awareness about LGBTQ+ issues. The festival attracts both local and international visitors who come to participate in the festivities and show their support for the LGBTQ+ community.

The Maspalomas Pride celebration is known for its vibrant and inclusive atmosphere, making it a popular destination for LGBTQ+ travelers from around the world. It provides an opportunity for people to come together, express themselves, and enjoy a sense of community and acceptance in a beautiful and welcoming setting.

Maspalomas is a popular tourist destination located on the southern coast of the island of Gran Canaria, which is part of the Canary Islands.

Advertisements

The Canary Islands are an autonomous community of Spain, and they are situated off the northwest coast of Africa in the Atlantic Ocean. Maspalomas is known for its beautiful beaches, sand dunes, and vibrant tourism industry. It’s a part of the municipality of San Bartolomé de Tirajana on the island of Gran Canaria.

About the author: TheGayUK Team The news team for THEGAYUK. Got tips? Go to www.thegayuk.com/newsdesk to tell us something.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Print

Pocket

