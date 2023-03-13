The priest who became a gay porn Coach, sadly dies, 74

The Priest who went on to become an intimacy coach at the porn studio, Himeroes, has sadly passed away.

Himeroes founder, Davey Wavey, delivered the sad news via his Facebook page, saying, “I’m heartbroken to share that coach Nic passed away last week. It was such a pleasure and a joy to work with him on the Himeros.tv “Sacred Sex” series – rarely have I seen someone put SO much heart and soul into a project. It’s a joy to know that his work will live on through Himeros.tv and this beautiful YouTube video, which has already received nearly a million views.”

San Diego-based Nic, was a priest for 16 years before becoming a Certified Somatic Sex Educator and Sexological Bodyworker and then working with Himeroes, where he helped created a series of videos called “Sacred Sex” he also created the website, https://www.mindfulpleasurepractice.com.

Taking to his Instagram channel, in September 2022, Coach Nic informed his followers that he had been diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer. Sadly, he died in his sleep Wednesday morning at age 74.

Coach Nic revealed his cancer diagnosis in September 2022 on his Instagram account. Image (YouTube / Himeroes)

See Coach Nic’s journey in this short behind the scenes video from Himeroes.

