Umbrella Academy

We read somewhere on Twitter, someone calling the new season of Netflix’s Umbrella Academy even better than the first – and while the jury is still out on that for us, it is undeniable that Netflix has a hit on its hands with this new superhero franchise. This season gets pretty gay as well, with two of the “7” getting their own same-sex love story. Cute. Oh and the campest, vampest villainess we’ve seen since Cruella and Ursula.

Umbrella Academy season two is now streaming on Netflix.

BABE Rosé with bubbles

What’s not to love about Rosé, that’s bubbly and served chilled in a can. It screams soo-fis-tee-cation… BABE Rosé With Bubbles is a canned alcohol beverage created by the world-famous influencer, The Fat Jew, Josh Ostrovsky – totes perfect for a heatwave.

We’ll leave you with these famous words, printed on the side of each can, which has now become legend around these parts…

“Love you, Miss you, Hate you, Love you, Mean it”

Babe.

Available exclusively from Sainsbury’s and on their website https://drinkbabe.net/

SOCKSHOP’s Lazy Panda Undies

Soft doesn’t even come close to describing these incredible undies from SOCKSHOP. These trunk-style underwear are made with bamboo fibres, which are non-irritating and help keep the boys down there fresher and drier for longer – which, let’s face it, is very welcome in these heatwave times. Plus, £11.99 for three pairs is a steal.

Shop online from their shop. https://www.sockshop.co.uk/products/mens-3-pack-sockshop-lazy-panda-bamboo-boxer-shorts

Henry Bell Heavy Duty Bird Feeder

Within two minutes of erecting our Henry Bell Heavy Duty Bird Feeder, we had our first guest. Honestly, the TGUK garden has become a hive of activity. I don’t know about you, but in these troubling times, finding moments of joy are becoming so difficult, turning off our phones, disconnecting from the Internet and watching the birds – is free and it’s completely relaxing (and dare we say it, more entertaining than the drivel you’ll find on social media) after all, birds are the original Tweeters!

The Henry Bell Heavy Duty Feeder is rugged and feels solid (it’s made from aluminium, it’s easy to clean and offers the birdies lots of perch space and costs just £9.99.

Products are available nationwide in 150+ garden centres and online (such as Dobbies), pet shops and mainstream retailers.

