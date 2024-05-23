Just in time for Pride 2024, CrossCountry has unveiled two new Pride-themed trains.

Train operator CrossCountry unveils two Pride-themed trains in support of colleagues and customers in the LGBT+ community.



The two new-look trains will be in service in time for Birmingham Pride this weekend – with CrossCountry colleagues in attendance for the first time ever.



Advertisements

Train services are expected to be busier than usual across the bank holiday weekend, with customers advised to check before travelling.

Train operator CrossCountry has unveiled two specially-liveried trains which will operate across the country this Pride season, spreading the love through Birmingham and beyond.

For the first time ever, CrossCountry colleagues will be taking part in Birmingham’s Pride Parade this Saturday 26 May. Together with colleagues from Chiltern Railways and Grand Central, colleagues will walk with a specially-decorated bus to mingle with the crowds and give out free goodies.

Advertisements

CrossCountry’s Diversity & Inclusion Manager, Paul Fitzgerald, said: “We want the railway to be a diverse and welcoming place to work for colleagues, customers and the communities we serve across the country.

“We can’t wait to share the love at Birmingham Pride this Saturday – and maybe even tempt people to think about joining the railway family themselves!”

The moves mark the ongoing commitment of the company – headquartered in Birmingham – to focus on diversity and inclusion as it embarks on its new National Rail Contract.

Advertisements

After Birmingham Pride this weekend, Turbostar unit 170618* will spend the summer taking customers from Birmingham to and from Pride festivals from Cambridge to Cardiff, and everywhere in between.

Elsewhere, intercity Voyager unit 220005 will be racking up the miles taking customers from Birmingham to all corners of the country – to Scotland and the North East of England, towards Manchester, Bristol, Bournemouth, Southampton – even as far afield as Penzance.

The new-look trains will join the rail industry’s ever-growing #trainbow of Pride-themed trains already on the network.

Advertisements

Eagled-eyed enthusiasts are encouraged to share photos of the new-look trains on social media and share with @CrossCountryUK on X/Twitter, or @crosscountrytrains on Instagram.

Julian Edwards and Scott Maynard, CrossCountry’s Interim Managing Directors, said: “We’re delighted to unveil CrossCountry’s first-ever Pride-liveried trains. It’s important for us, as a train company connecting so many parts of Great Britain, to demonstrate our commitment to the diverse communities that we serve and that make up the CrossCountry family.

Advertisements

“We’re always keen to do even more to create an environment that encourages our colleagues to bring their whole self to work – and these specially-liveried trains are a fantastic symbol of that ongoing commitment.”

Advertisements

The bank holiday weekend is expected to mean busy services on trains across the rail network, and customers are advised to check before travelling with their train operator or National Rail Enquiries.

To see all dates for Pride 2024 click here