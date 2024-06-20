Everything you need to know about Ashford Pride this weekend

It’s Pride Ashford in Kent this weekend (22nd June 2024) and here’s what you need to know before the weekend.

A whole list of activities is happening this weekend in Ashford and it’s super easy to get involved. Of course, as with Prides across the country, there will be entertainment and a parade. Expect high glam from drag queens and plenty of fantastic LGBTQ+ visibility and representation.

On the day here’s what you can expect:

10:00 Crafting events at Made In Ashford – Fabulous Fan making and Costume Making Sessions

11:00 Entertainment and performances at the Bandstand

3:00 Parade Time!

4:00-23:00 After party at The Coachworks – book a free ticket

On Sunday 23rd June, we’ll keep the fun going with Pride Picnic in the Park at Victoria Park

Where does the Ashford Pride Parade start?

The Pride In Ashford parade starts at the Bandstand in the middle of the High Street at 3pm. Be sure to get there early and enjoy the whole day!

Those joining in the parade are to follow the marshals’ instructions, gathering down Bank Street before the parade begins.

What to wear at a Pride Parade?

Attending a pride parade is a joyous and colorful occasion, and your outfit should reflect the celebration of love, diversity, and inclusivity. Here are some ideas on what to wear:

1. Rainbow Colors:

T-Shirts and Tank Tops: Opt for a rainbow-colored shirt or one with a pride-themed slogan.

Opt for a rainbow-colored shirt or one with a pride-themed slogan. Accessories: Rainbow flags, bracelets, necklaces, and hats can add a festive touch.

2. Comfortable Footwear:

Sneakers or Comfortable Sandals: You’ll likely be walking and standing a lot, so wear shoes that are comfortable.

3. Weather-Appropriate Clothing:

Sunny Weather: Sunglasses, sunscreen, and a hat can help protect you from the sun.

Sunglasses, sunscreen, and a hat can help protect you from the sun. Rainy Weather: Bring a colourful raincoat or poncho and an umbrella.

4. Express Yourself:

Costumes and Fun Outfits: Many attendees dress in vibrant costumes, glitter, and face paint. Feel free to get creative!

Many attendees dress in vibrant costumes, glitter, and face paint. Feel free to get creative! Personal Statements: If you belong to a specific community (e.g., LGBTQ+ allies, specific identities), you might wear colours or symbols that represent your community.

5. Comfort and Practicality:

Bags: A small backpack or bumbag is practical for carrying essentials like water, snacks, and your phone.

A small backpack or bumbag is practical for carrying essentials like water, snacks, and your phone. Hydration: Consider bringing a reusable water bottle to stay hydrated.

6. Pride Merch:

Pins and Badges: Add some pride pins or badges to your outfit to show support.

Add some pride pins or badges to your outfit to show support. Temporary Tattoos: These can be a fun addition and are easy to apply and remove.

7. Cultural Sensitivity:

Respectful Attire: Ensure your outfit respects the diverse cultures and identities represented at the event.

Remember, the most important thing is to wear something that makes you feel comfortable and happy. Pride parades are about celebrating who you are and supporting others in the community, so wear whatever makes you feel proud and joyous!