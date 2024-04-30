Gay porn news right to your box

Wondering what gay porn newsletter is worth signing up for? Look no further we have some suggestions for you. If you’re on the prowl for some hot gay porn news there are a few sites around that are offering free newsletters for you to try out.

First on our list is the mailout from The Sword. It’s a free daily mailout and includes a bunch of hot pics and of course all the latest in gay porn news. Well worth the subscribe

Then there’s all the gossip that Cocktails and Cocktalk have to offer. This juicy mix of gay celeb gossip, dick talk and gay porn antics is a heady mix to wake up to!

Fortroff has become a bit of a gay sex fantasy haven, with its mix of ridiculously hot sex toys and raw imagery… yes it’s a shop, but it doesn’t mean you have to buy if you don’t want to. Sometimes it’s just nice to imagine being in that sling!

The news round-up from Davey Wavey’s gay porn studio Himeros is always good value! This is gay porn with a conscious and therefore the mailouts then to be a little more thoughtful with a few sexy images thrown in.

Culture Edit, although this isn’t technically a gay porn newsletter, it’s, in fact, the newsletter for the gay shop, Culture Edit, it often contains some hot pictures of male models wearing not much at all. It also heavily features the erotic imagery from Tom Of Finland and sometimes you’ll even get a glimpse of Terry Miller (AKA the husband of Dan Savage) in the altogether – which is always a pleasure!

