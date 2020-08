Our spaces aren't your pick up grounds... bro.

YouTuber Michael Henry has weighed in on the age-old argument about who and what gay bars are for!

It’s become one of the contentious issues of the day… who gets to use LGBT /gay bars… Hen Parties? Guys looking to hook up with girls? Michael Henry lays it down…

So does he have a point?

This article was first published in August 2017.

Advertisements

-Advert-

The news team for THEGAYUK. Got tips? Go to www.thegayuk.com/newsdesk to tell us something.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Print

Pocket