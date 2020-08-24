Lil Nas X grabbing his crotch is the content we needed today.

At this point, we’re not even pretending that this content is high class or challenging in any way…

Aside from being ridiculously talented, Lil Nas X has other talents he’s prepared to show off, as demonstrated in Calvin Klein’s latest marketing campaign.

However, it was this second rather candid photo posted on Calvin Klein’s Instagram page that really captured fans’ attention. Particularly over the subject on whether the star is cut or uncut…

We’ll let you judge for yourself….

We have to say that we’re surprised the Instagram censors haven’t had their way yet.

The news team for THEGAYUK.

