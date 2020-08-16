And he's working out to Lady Gaga. Natch

The out YouTuber turned author, Tyler Oakley sent his 5.7 million fans on Instagram into a melt yesterday when he shared a rather revealing picture of him in just his swimwear.

In the candid picture posted to his millions of followers’ delight, the 31-year-old admitted that he was getting into “jump-roping” while listening to Lady Gaga’s Chromatica… while stoned.

He wrote, “I’m getting very into jump-roping to chromatica megamixes while stoned… what are y’all up to?”

“Secret King?”

While some were completely taken by the star’s incredible workout bod, one remarking that Tyler’s body was “astronomical”, others marvelled in the star’s rather chic surroundings, with one asking if the star was a “secret king”.

Honestly, we couldn’t think of a better way to spend Sunday morning… oh well apart from in bed, with the covers pulled up high – with maybe a little bit of Gaga playing in the background (lightly).

