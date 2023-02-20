Fair to say he was not supportive during his time in office

John Major, who served as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom from 1990 to 1997, had a mixed record when it comes to LGBTQ+ rights. While he did not openly express anti-gay views, he did not actively support gay rights during his time in office.

Section 28

During Major’s tenure as Prime Minister, the Section 28 of the of the Local Government Act 1988 remained in power after being introduced by John Major’s predecessor Margaret Thatcher. This provision prohibited local authorities from promoting homosexuality, and had a chilling effect on the ability of schools and other organizations to provide support and resources to LGBTQ+ individuals. Major initially supported the provision, but later indicated that he regretted it.

In addition, Major’s government maintained a number of discriminatory measures against LGBTQ+ individuals, including a ban on gays and lesbians serving in the armed forces, and a refusal to recognize same-sex relationships for the purposes of immigration.

Regrets? He has a few…

Overall, while Major did not explicitly express anti-gay views, his record on LGBTQ+ issues during his time as Prime Minister was not supportive of the community. It is worth noting, however, that Major has expressed regret for some of the policies that remained during his time in office, and has since spoken out in support of LGBTQ+ rights.

Gay Ban In the Military

In addition, during Major’s time in office, the government continued to ban LGBTQ+ individuals from serving in the armed forces. This ban, known as the “gay ban,” was not lifted until 2000.

Reducing the age of consent

During this time, the UK’s government did vote to reduce the age of consent for gay sex from 21 to 18.

The age of consent for gay men in the UK was reduced from 21 to 18 on November 30, 1994, under the government of Prime Minister John Major. This change in the law was part of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994, which also introduced a number of other provisions related to criminal justice and public order.

Prior to the change in the law, the age of consent for homosexual acts was higher than the age of consent for heterosexual acts, which was set at 16. This discrepancy was widely seen as discriminatory and unjust, and had been the subject of long-standing campaigns by LGBTQ+ rights activists. The reduction of the age of consent for gay men to 18 was seen as a significant victory for LGBTQ+ rights advocates, and paved the way for further changes to the legal status of LGBTQ+ individuals in the UK.

he age of consent for homosexual acts was further equalized with that for heterosexual acts in England, Wales, and Scotland by the Sexual Offences (Amendment) Act 2000. This act lowered the age of consent for homosexual acts to 16, bringing it in line with the age of consent for heterosexual acts.

The Sexual Offences (Amendment) Act 2000 was introduced by the Labour government of Prime Minister Tony Blair and received Royal Assent on November 30, 2000. The act also introduced a number of other important reforms related to sexual offenses, including the creation of new offenses to address sexual abuse of children, and the abolition of the offense of gross indecency between men.

Did the UK ban gay people from working in the military?

Yes, the UK had a ban on gay and lesbian people serving in the military until the year 2000. This policy, which was known as the “gay ban,” was introduced in 1981 under the Conservative government of Margaret Thatcher and remained in place throughout the subsequent Conservative government of John Major.

Under this policy, openly gay and lesbian people were not allowed to serve in the armed forces, and those who were discovered to be gay or lesbian while serving could face discharge. This policy was criticized by LGBTQ+ rights advocates, who argued that it discriminated against gay and lesbian individuals and created a culture of fear and secrecy within the military.

The ban was eventually lifted in 2000 under the Labour government of Tony Blair. This change in policy followed a ruling by the European Court of Human Rights that the ban was a violation of the European Convention on Human Rights. The lifting of the ban was seen as a significant step forward for gay rights rights in the UK, and paved the way for greater acceptance and inclusion of LGBTQ+ individuals in the armed forces.

John Major’s government refused to recognise Gay Couples

Furthermore, the Major government refused to recognize same-sex relationships for the purposes of immigration. This meant that LGBTQ+ individuals in relationships with foreign nationals were unable to sponsor their partners to join them in the UK.

Overall, while Major’s government did not introduce a large number of anti-gay laws, the policies and laws that were enacted had a significant impact on the lives of LGBTQ+ individuals, and contributed to a culture of discrimination and prejudice against the community.