Have you ever noticed at the end of RuPaul’s greatest bop, “Sissy That Walk” that something is said, in a childlike voice?

It got us wondering what on earth RuPaul is saying at the end of the song, once the music has stopped. In fact, it always comes as little bit of a shock – and a tab bit creepy.

Strangely, however, it only appears on the album recording of the song and not on the accompanying music video.

The song is deemed one of RuPaul’s most iconic after her debut single “Supermodel (You’d Better Work)” unfortunately unlike “Supermodel” it didn’t chart on the Billboard 200 or the UK top 100. The song was written by RuPaul and Lucian Piane and released back in 2014.

It might surprise you to know that RuPaul’s highest-charting song in the UK is actually a duet with Sir Elton John. Who Knew?!

They duetted on “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” in 1994 helping RuPaul secure her only top 10 hit single in the UK.

So what does she say at the end in “Sissy That Walk”?

There are quite a few forum and posts dedicated to that very question.

Some people think that she is saying “mmm hello” while others have suggested that she’s saying “Mihoyyy”

So we asked the queen herself.

@RuPaul Asking for the entirety of #GayTwitter – what do you say at the end of #SissyThatWalk? — TheGayUK Magazine (@TheGayUK) April 27, 2020

We’re still waiting.

Come on Ru! Let us know, what are you saying?

