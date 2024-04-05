what does it mean to be non-binary?

Let's break this non-binary thing down...

So, what does Non-Binary mean?

So, you’ve probably heard the term “non-binary” before, right? It’s a way people describe their gender identity when they don’t feel like they fit neatly into the categories of “man” or “woman.” Basically, it’s like saying, “Hey, I’m not just one or the other.”

Now, being non-binary can look different for everyone. Some folks might feel a mix of masculine and feminine, some might lean more towards one side, or some might feel like they’re outside of those labels altogether.

It’s important to note that while non-binary is its own thing, it’s also an umbrella term. That means it covers a bunch of other gender identities too.

And here’s a little nugget of knowledge: not all non-binary people see themselves as transgender. It’s like how all squares are rectangles, but not all rectangles are squares—kind of like that.

Since everyone’s experience with being non-binary can be different, it’s always cool to ask someone what it means to them. It’s all about understanding and respecting each other’s identities, you know?

So where did the term Non-Binary come from?

Got it, let’s unpack that!

Okay, so the term “non-binary” makes a lot of sense when you break it down. You’ve got “non-” meaning “not” or “lack of,” and then “binary,” which means “consisting of two.” Put them together, and you’ve got “not consisting of two.” Pretty straightforward, right? It’s like saying, “Hey, I’m not fitting into just two categories.”

Now, there’s this cool alternative name, “enby,” which comes from how you say the abbreviation “NB.” See, “NB” stands for “non-binary,” and when you say it out loud, it sounds like “enby.” Neat, huh?

Oh, but here’s a heads-up: it’s good practice to abbreviate “non-binary” as “NBi” instead of just “NB.” Why? Well, sometimes “NB” is used to mean “non-Black” when talking about non-Black people of colour. So, to avoid any confusion, adding that “i” can make a big difference.

Is there a non-binary day or week or month?

Did you know there’s a special day just for celebrating non-binary folks? It’s called International Non-Binary People’s Day, and it’s been happening every July 14th since 2012.

Now, why July 14th? Well, it’s right smack dab in between International Women’s Day on March 8th and International Men’s Day on November 19th. So, it’s like a way of saying, “Hey, there’s more to gender than just ‘man’ and ‘woman’.”

But wait, there’s more! The whole week surrounding July 14th is known as Non-Binary Awareness Week. During this time, it’s all about shining a spotlight on non-binary people and their communities, celebrating who they are, and spreading awareness. It’s like a big party, but also a chance for everyone to learn how to be better allies to non-binary folks. Cool, right?

What’s the non-binary flag like?

Check out the non-binary flag—it’s pretty cool! It’s got four horizontal stripes, each with its own meaning.

First up, there’s yellow at the top. That’s for folks whose gender exists completely outside of the traditional “man” or “woman” binary. It’s like saying, “Hey, I’m breaking free from those labels!”

Next, we’ve got purple. This represents people who kinda relate to the binary but also feel like their gender is somewhere in between “man” and “woman,” or maybe even a mix of both. It’s all about that beautiful spectrum!

Then there’s white. That’s for folks who are multigender, meaning they identify with many or even all genders. It’s like embracing the diversity of who they are.

And last but not least, there’s black. This is for people who are agender, meaning they don’t identify with any gender at all. It’s like saying, “Gender? Nah, not for me.”

Pretty neat, right? It’s like a rainbow of identities all coming together on one flag.

