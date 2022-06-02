When is Pride Month 2022 and when is it in the UK?

As 2022 looks to be a more successful year for Pride due to the lifting of all COVID-19 restrictions, we look at when Pride Month 2022 is and what it stands for

After Pride season was all but wiped out in 2020 and for the majority if 2021 due to Coronavirus, it looks as though Pride in the UK is back with gusto for 2022.

Many prides decided to postpone their events in 2020 and in 2021, but the majority of prides in the UK are planning a summer return, although some have moved dates and locations. You can keep up to date with The Pride Shops Pride Calendar, which is updated weekly.

Officially Pride Month 2022 is in June to coincide with the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots and this year, prides across the UK will be celebrating an extra special anniversary, as it’s the 50th year of Pride in the UK.

Where did Pride Month originate?

Pride Month stemmed from the US, which has been adopted more widely across the world, but in reality, there are many Pride months across the globe. For instance, Sydney Mardi Gras, Australia’s biggest pride takes place in February (although they do have a Pride festival in June) and here in the UK, there isn’t such thing as one month for Pride. No, the UK is quite unusual in that Pride events are spread out across most of the year.

In the US most prides happen in the month of June to coincide with the anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall Riots, in the UK however things are a little more spread out with more and more county, city and town prides becoming available.

There are over 150 pride events in the UK alone and they start in Feb with the last (outside Winter Pride) in September. So Pride month in the UK is better described as Pride Half Year!

In 2019 the town of Llanelli in South Wales celebrated it’s first pride.

