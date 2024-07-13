The lesbian community has had its fair share of pride flags, from the now outdated Lipstick Lesbian to the Community Lesbian flag which was released in 2019.

The lesbian labrys is one of the longest-serving flags and has an interesting history dating back to 1999.

The history of the Labrys flag to represent lesbians dates back to 1999, when a gay designer, who worked for the Palm Springs Gay and Lesbian Times called Sean Campbell created what is known as a the Labrys flag.

The lesbian labrys flag, a symbol specifically representing the lesbian community, was created in 1999 by graphic designer Sean Campbell. The flag features a labrys, an ancient double-headed axe, set against a background of black and violet.

Here’s a breakdown of its components and symbolism:

Labrys: The labrys is an ancient symbol associated with Greek and Roman mythology, often linked to the Amazons, who were mythologized as a race of warrior women. The labrys was adopted as a symbol of strength and empowerment within the lesbian community.

Black Triangle: The black triangle was originally used in Nazi concentration camps to identify "asocial" and "work-shy" individuals, which included lesbians. It has since been reclaimed by the lesbian community as a symbol of resilience and resistance.

Violet Background: The color violet has historical associations with the lesbian and feminist movements. For instance, the lavender menace was a term used by Betty Friedan in 1969 to describe the threat she felt lesbianism posed to the feminist movement, which was later reclaimed by lesbian feminists as a badge of honor.

The Labrys flag is a dark purple flag, with a black triangle in the centre, on top of which is a battle axe. Although it’s not considered the main lesbian flag, it rose in popularity with some lesbians and feminists due to the popular empowerment publication, Labrys Magazine.

Colours and Meanings

Association with Sappho (the poet).

From the inverted black triangle

The labrys symbol represents strength and self-sufficiency

Colour codes

# 993399

#000000

# FFFFFF

