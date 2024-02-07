Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott in ALL OF US STRANGERS. Photo Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures. © 2023 Searchlight Pictures All Rights Reserved.

Have you seen the Movie All Of Us Strangers, by Andrew Haigh?

What is All Of Strangers about?

In the midst of contemporary London, Adam (played by Andrew Scott) experiences a serendipitous meeting with his enigmatic neighbour, Harry (portrayed by Paul Mescal), one night in his sparsely populated tower block. This encounter disrupts Adam’s usual routine, leading to the blossoming of a relationship between them. However, Adam becomes consumed by memories of the past, prompting him to revisit the suburban town of his upbringing and his childhood home. There, he is confronted with a perplexing discovery: his parents (depicted by Claire Foy and Jamie Bell) seem to be frozen in time, inhabiting their lives exactly as they were thirty years earlier, on the day of their tragic demise.

THEGAYUK Rating: ★★★★★

Director

Writers

Andrew Haigh

Taichi Yamada

Stars

Andrew Scott

Paul Mescal

Carter John Grout

