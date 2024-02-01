Are there 🚩 🚩 🚩 in your relationship?

As we head into Valentine’s day, are any of these tell signs that your partner is cheating on you? Is Your Partner Cheating On You Using Tech? 5 Red Flags To Watch For This Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, and many people are looking forward to a day filled with romance. But what do you do if you suspect your loved one is being unfaithful?

Trevor Cooke, the online privacy expert at EarthWeb, discusses 5 tech-related signs that your fears could be justified.

Excessive Secrecy

Is your partner being overly protective of their phone, for example, turning away or hiding their screen when texting or receiving push notifications? Are they leaving the room to take calls? Or maybe they’ve recently bought a privacy screen protector? These behaviours might suggest they’re communicating with someone they don’t want you to know about.

Increased Security

If your loved one is adding new passwords or fingerprint locks on their phone, this could be concerning. Of course, due to the risk of crime, privacy is essential, and most people will password-protect their phone. However, drastic changes in phone security without a clear reason – for example, changing their phone password without telling you when they’ve been happy to let you know it before – might indicate your partner is hiding something.

Suspicious Internet Behaviour

Does your partner regularly remove their browser history or use incognito modes (private windows)? You may even be told they’re planning a Valentine’s Day surprise! However, this can be a sign your partner is visiting websites they want to keep hidden (e.g. dating sites or communication platforms).

Disguised Documents

Online documents with innocent names – for example, ‘Work To Do List’ – are often the perfect way to hide things. A Microsoft 365 file or Google document could contain exactly what it says – or it could be full of hidden photos and videos they don’t want you to find.

Different Usage

A partner may suddenly start spending more time online, perhaps late at night or during unusual hours. If so, they may be engaging in activities or conversations they’re trying to keep secret.

If they suddenly have new friends or followers on social media that seem out of place, or they’re having frequent interactions with a specific individual, this could be a cause for concern.

Trevor says, ‘There are many ways people can hide things, whether it’s using OurSecret software or tucking them away on Amazon Prime. The key thing is to not be paranoid and to gently address any concerns. Then you can enjoy Valentine’s Day without having unnecessary worries.’

