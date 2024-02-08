You won't have to wait long for the 2024's first pride in the UK.

You won’t have to wait long in order to start celebrating pride in the UK. The first Pride that takes place in the UK is the yearly Student Pride and it takes place annually in February.

Student Pride is a yearly Pride event that takes place in February to mark LGBTQ+ History Month, which also takes place in February. In the UK, unlike the US and other places in the world, LGBTQ+ History Month takes place in February, and the rest of the world celebrates it in October.

According to The Pride Shop’s official pride list for the UK, Student Pride is set to take place in London from the 23rd to the 25th of February.

The official lineup for Student Pride includes Joe Lycett, Tia Kofi and Russell T Davis.

Joe Lycett is set to appear at Student Pride 2024, along with Queer as Folk creator Russell T Davies.

Student Pride is a pioneering event shaping the agenda on LGBTQ+ issues. It was established in 2005 and has consistently led discussions on LGBTQ+ topics, from addressing racism and mental health within the community to advocating for inclusive sex education.

The next Pride after that will be in March and will be Inverurie Pride in Scotland. Inverurie Pride is due to take place on the 30th of March 2024.

