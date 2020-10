Everyday through out October, the team at Warwickshire Pride are announcing their LGBT+ Icons for Black History Month in the UK.

October 3rd Justin Fashanu

Who’s today’s black LGBT+ icon? It’s Justin Fashanu. Justin was the first professional footballer to be openly gay. #BHM #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/7qRsj2E5dc — Warwickshire Pride (@WarksPride) October 4, 2020

