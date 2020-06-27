The organisers of Dorset’s largest pride, Bourne Free have announced the dates of Pride 2021 and the theme, vowing to come back stronger after 2020’s event had to be cancelled due to Covid-19.

Bournemouth’s pride event, Bourne Free will take place once again in 2021, and the dates have been announced as the 9th and 10th July 2021 with the theme, ‘Stronger Together – Celebrating Our Emergency Services & All Key Workers’.

The Pride will also move from its normal home of the gardens to Meyrick Park, Bournemouth.

Benjamin Horgan, Chair of Bourne Free, said –

“All the Bourne Free Trustees have been blown away by the many stories of courage and hope that we’ve seen over the last few months.”

We want our 2021 Bourne Free Weekend to be an opportunity to recognise the people who are making a difference to our community; from NHS workers and carers to bus drivers, supermarket workers, posties and the unpaid volunteers who’ve given their time willingly. Come dressed to impress as your favourite key worker. From scrubs to uniforms, tabards to overalls and everything in-between to celebrate our real life heroes!

“We can’t wait to see everyone at Bourne Free next year and look forward to working with our principal sponsor Ageas Insurance to bring you a weekend that we promise will be worth waiting for.”

