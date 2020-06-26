“… campaigned for Stronger In but sometimes you’re better off out!”

In a first, Justine Greening became the first female cabinet member of any government to come out as being in a same-sex relationship in 2016.

The then UK Secretary of State for International Development, Justine Greening opened up about her sexuality when she announced on Twitter that she was in a “happy same-sex relationship” in June 2016.

Today's a good day to say I'm in a happy same sex relationship, I campaigned for Stronger In but sometimes you're better off out! #Pride2016 — Justine Greening (@JustineGreening) June 25, 2016

The former MP for Putney, Roehampton and Southfields remarked that she had “… campaigned for Stronger In but sometimes you’re better off out!”

The Prime Minister of the time, David Cameron tweeted his congratulations to Ms Green, saying “great news”.

Justin Greening later said that she was, “amazed and overwhelmed” by the support and that she really “appreciated” the messages.

