Some guys, it seems, have an uncanny ability to be always ready to take a dick at a moment’s notice. So are some bottoms able to self lubricate, ready at a moment’s notice to get ploughed by an almighty 10 incher?

The answer my friends is a little more nuanced than a yes or a no. While the rectum can line its walls with mucous, which is technically a lubricant, it’s actually intended to help poop to pass through its walls more easily. It’s not however, a lube for some serious ass ramming. Your body produces this mucous when it feels that you’re gonna need to make a bowel movement, or maybe with the presence of a cock. The mucous is generally clearish although some people report it to be whitish in colour and is produced by the anal ducts – and it smells, well, like ass.

The amount that is produced varies from person to person, but believe us, it’ll never be enough to make anal sex pleasurable.

Some bottoms boast extreme self lubrication… should they use normal lube as well?

Yes, they should be using a lube which is intended for intercourse. Not using lube and just relying on mucous from the rectum or even just spit could lead to some serious long-term medical issues for the hole. Trauma to the area could land you with anything from fissures to prolapses, which will need an operation to put right.

If diamonds are a girl’s best friend, lube is a bottom’s – and there are many many to choose from and the one that feels best to use will again vary from person to person, although in this writer’s (vast) wisdom on the subject, Silicone is the best way to go – it’s long-lasting and leaves the area feeling pretty well moisturised and not tacky – like some water-based lubes.

Advertisements

Advertisements

So, while it might feel that your butthole is self-lubricating and can take the insertion of a finger – for a cock (or two) it really won’t cut the mustard.

So what if the guy I’m about to pound doesn’t seem to need lube – is he self-lubricating?

It’s highly likely that powerbottom that you’re about to nail has already prelubed before getting into the bed/sling/lazy Suzanne. In fact it’s one of the things I most recommend to bottoms during their whole prep routine is to actually pre-lube after douching. One of the best ways to get the lube to where it’s actually meant to be is with a lube launcher. This device “launches” lube deep into your rectum putting it where where just using a finger won’t reach. It looks like an oversized medieval but plastic, syringe, but don’t fret there’s no needle at the end, just a smallish tube with a rounded end with a hole, which you insert up your bum and press in the lube. Pretty easy.

Advertisements

So the moral of the story. Use lube if you’re gonna have butt sex.