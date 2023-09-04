As with most sex positions in the Karma Sutra, the python can be adapted for a gay male couple. For straight couples the python is described as such:

How a straight couple would do the python sex position

The male partner lies flat on his back; while the woman straddles him and lower herself onto his penis. Then slowly the woman stretches out so she’s lying straight on top of him, aligned arm to arm, leg to leg. She then holds his hands, extends her arms out to her sides and lifts her torso like a snake ready to strike.

He keeps his feet flexed so you can push against them with your toes for leverage.

This position won’t work particularly well for two men, but with a slight adjustment it will work – all you have to do is simply reverse the person on top as explained below.

Here’s how to adapt the Python Sex Position for two men

Have your partner recline flat on his back, legs together, and arms resting by his sides.

The bottom should astride the top, on his knees, facing away as though he’s about to do the reverse cowboy, and lower himself onto the top’s penis or strap-on dildo.

Once the bottom has fully accommodated the top, he should gently lay back, maybe using his arms to take some of his weight. Eventually, you should be able to lie flat on top of the top. You should try and get your limbs aligned. Ultimately the easiest way to think of this position is hugging your bottom from behind, but lying down.

A word to the wise, if you’re not both weight matched and your bottom is heavier than your top, you may need to use your arms to support his weight.

Basically at this point both bodies should be alligned together looking sort of like a snake(!) but of course not really.

This position is great for tight spaces and for an unexperienced bottom to control the top’s movement and thrusting power.

