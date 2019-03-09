We’ve created this page to help you keep update with the latest on Coronavirus / COVID-19.
We’ve also included some helpful links and articles about what to do during this unprecedented time.
Feeling anxious, depressed?
Check out these helplines and support groups
Talk to people on THEGAYUK.com chat room for free
Articles to help
Could a social media detox be good for the soul?
Here’s what you can do if you’re suffering anxiety during the COVID-19 pandemic
Is it time to meditate? Here’s what you need to know
5 calming things if you have anxiety can do
I came off Twitter for a week, and I was so much happier for it
Recipes to aid the immune system
Check out all our immune-boosting recipes
FAQ
Should I stop using Grindr / Hooking up?
Does sex pass on Coronavirus? – It could be passed on through rimming. Here’s what we know.