COVID-19

We’ve created this page to help you keep update with the latest on Coronavirus / COVID-19.

We’ve also included some helpful links and articles about what to do during this unprecedented time.

Feeling anxious, depressed?

Check out these helplines and support groups

Talk to people on THEGAYUK.com chat room for free

Articles to help

Could a social media detox be good for the soul?

Here’s what you can do if you’re suffering anxiety during the COVID-19 pandemic

Is it time to meditate? Here’s what you need to know

5 calming things if you have anxiety can do

I came off Twitter for a week, and I was so much happier for it

Recipes to aid the immune system

Check out all our immune-boosting recipes

RECIPE: Muscle Mary Juice
RECIPE | Italian Sausage & Kale Bake
Get Juicy: Big Beet Juice Recipe

FAQ

Should I stop using Grindr / Hooking up?

Does sex pass on Coronavirus? – It could be passed on through rimming. Here’s what we know.

THEGAYUK.com takes part in various affiliate marketing campaigns and programmes which means that we earn a commission on editorially chosen products bought via the links that we may provide to retailer sites.

