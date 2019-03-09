Menu

We Are Gay UK

Mental Health Resources

In times of anxiety, depress and isolation it can help to reach out and talk to somebody.

Here are some helplines which we encourage you to call, email or instant message with.

(We’re currently updating this page. Please check back soon for more options)

Helplines

Samaritans (116-123)

Open 24 hours a day 7 days a week.

Switchboard (formerly London Lesbian and Gay Switchboard) (0300 330 0630)

Open from 10 AM until 10 PM. Has phone, email and instant messages services.

LGBT Foundation (0345 3 30 30 30)

Open from Monday to Friday between 10 am and 6 pm.

Brighton and Hove Switchboard (01273 204050)

Open 7:00 PM – 9:30 PM on Wednesdays and Thursday

Facebook groups

You Are Not Alone

A safe support space for the LGBT+ community to talk and support each other with mental health.

HIV support

HIV Scotland (0131 558 3713)

Coronavirus Helpline is live between 10 am – 6 pm, Monday to Friday.

Terrence Higgins Trust (0808 802 1221)

THT Direct is open from 10 am to 1 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm Monday to Friday

Do you have a resource that should be added? Click here to let us know.

Chat in the UK
Enter your username

BITS AND BOBS

Weddings

About Us

Advertise with us

Your Privacy Rights

Our Newsletters

Our Terms of Service

Terms of Review

Make a complaint

JUST SO YOU KNOW

THEGAYUK.com is the number 1 listings, news and social network for gay, bisexual and curious men in the UK.

THEGAYUK.com takes part in various affiliate marketing campaigns and programmes which means that we earn a commission on editorially chosen products bought via the links that we may provide to retailer sites.

Awards and Recognition

UK Gay Blogs LGBT Blogs Award 2018 Co-Op respect awards 2013

PRIDE PARTNERS

JUST SO YOU KNOW

THEGAYUK.com takes part in various affiliate marketing campaigns and programmes which means that we earn a commission on editorially chosen products bought via the links that we may provide to retailer sites.

THEGAYUK.com is funded in four main ways. One by advertising hosted on the site.

Selling its own products or products of sister companies such as “The Pride Shop” and The Gay Shop”.

Donations made by supporters, who are listed on our support page.

By its directors, who have not taken a profit from this company since its inception in 2011.

VOUCHER CODES

Voucher Codes

Copyright © THEGAYUK All rights reserved. Theme: Minimal Lite by Thememattic
%d bloggers like this: