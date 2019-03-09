Mental Health Resources

In times of anxiety, depress and isolation it can help to reach out and talk to somebody.

Here are some helplines which we encourage you to call, email or instant message with.

(We’re currently updating this page. Please check back soon for more options)

Helplines

Samaritans (116-123)

Open 24 hours a day 7 days a week.

Switchboard (formerly London Lesbian and Gay Switchboard) (0300 330 0630)

Open from 10 AM until 10 PM. Has phone, email and instant messages services.

LGBT Foundation (0345 3 30 30 30)

Open from Monday to Friday between 10 am and 6 pm.

Brighton and Hove Switchboard (01273 204050)

Open 7:00 PM – 9:30 PM on Wednesdays and Thursday

Facebook groups

You Are Not Alone

A safe support space for the LGBT+ community to talk and support each other with mental health.

HIV support

HIV Scotland (0131 558 3713)

Coronavirus Helpline is live between 10 am – 6 pm, Monday to Friday.

Terrence Higgins Trust (0808 802 1221)

THT Direct is open from 10 am to 1 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm Monday to Friday

Do you have a resource that should be added? Click here to let us know.