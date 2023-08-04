The Daily Mail has launched what they’re calling “woke watch” and asked followers on Twitter (er… sorry X) to report egregious wokeness to a specially created email address.

A reporter for the paper has asked followers to report “shocking examples of wokeism” in order for the paper to write about them on their online platform.

Advertisements

The examples include,

“Has your school gone pronoun mad” and “Worried you’ve lost your freedom of speech at your university?”

The Daily Mail and Mailonline have run a slew of anti-woke stories, which attract hundreds of comments and no doubt thousands of readers.

Advertisements

Just typing “Pronoun” into the Mailonline’s search, reveals there are 876 articles that include mentions of pronouns. The latest takes a swipe at Leeds University’s latest 12-page trans inclusion policy.

Advertisements

🚨 We’re on the hunt for shocking examples of wokeism as part of The Mail’s new ‘Woke Watch’.



Has your school gone pronouns mad?



Worried you’ve lost your freedom of speech at your university?



Get in touch at wokewatch@dailymail.co.uk @mailplus @DailyMailUK pic.twitter.com/ZOfvY0k7I2 — Connor Stringer (@connor_stringer) August 3, 2023

So there you have it. The Daily Mail is now Woke Watching…

About the author: TheGayUK Team The news team for THEGAYUK. Got tips? Go to www.thegayuk.com/newsdesk to tell us something.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Print

Pocket

