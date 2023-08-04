The Daily Mail has launched what they’re calling “woke watch” and asked followers on Twitter (er… sorry X) to report egregious wokeness to a specially created email address.
A reporter for the paper has asked followers to report “shocking examples of wokeism” in order for the paper to write about them on their online platform.
The examples include,
“Has your school gone pronoun mad” and “Worried you’ve lost your freedom of speech at your university?”
The Daily Mail and Mailonline have run a slew of anti-woke stories, which attract hundreds of comments and no doubt thousands of readers.
Just typing “Pronoun” into the Mailonline’s search, reveals there are 876 articles that include mentions of pronouns. The latest takes a swipe at Leeds University’s latest 12-page trans inclusion policy.
So there you have it. The Daily Mail is now Woke Watching…