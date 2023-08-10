Time was when you could download gay porn for free from plenty of the big porn websites like Pornohub, Pornotube, Xhampter or GayTube – some of the big websites don’t even exist anymore, so where can you download gay porn from?

Well, luckily if you search for gay porn you’ll still find a bunch of sites that will allow you to down their content. Now here’s a disclaimer – we’re not condoning copyright theft, so beware when you download content for free, you’re very likely stealing someone’s work.

We did a quick check and yes you can still download from XVideo and a few others. Some have very visible “Download” buttons – which makes it pretty simple to download the content, while others take a few more clicks to get that good stuff onto your computer.

Sadly although Pornotube seems to allow you to download content, when you right click on a playing video, it actually just downloads a m3u8 file. Whatever that is. So back to the drawing board on that one.

However you can download from XVideo, GaySearch and Boyfriend.TV although you will need a login for each of those sites.

It’s worth noting however that Xvideo only allows you download in two definitions, 360 and 240, both of which are terrible for viewing on larger screens.

BoyfriendTV allows you to download up to 720i, which is much much better.

One website that we found quite useful is site called GayMaleTube which acts a link site to loads of different websites with 1000s if not hundreds of thousands of videos. Lots of those sites allow you to download their content.

As with anything you download from the internet, be wary for scams, virus and other nasties that might be lurking on a website. If it doesn’t feel legit don’t download from it.

Virus?

Downloading files from the internet can pose some risks if you are not cautious. While it’s not extremely common to catch a virus solely from downloading a file, it’s important to be aware of the potential dangers and take precautions to protect your computer.

Here are some tips to reduce the risk of catching a virus while downloading:

Advertisements

Use reputable sources: Download files only from trusted websites and sources. Avoid downloading from unknown or suspicious sources, as they may contain malware or viruses. Scan files before opening: Run a reliable antivirus scan on any downloaded files before opening them. This will help detect and eliminate any potential threats. Keep your software up to date: Ensure that your operating system, antivirus software, and other applications are regularly updated with the latest security patches. This helps to plug any vulnerabilities that hackers may exploit. Be cautious with email attachments: Exercise caution when downloading email attachments, especially from unknown senders. Malicious attachments are often used to spread viruses. Enable a firewall: Activate a firewall on your computer to help protect against unauthorized access and potential malware.

Remember, staying vigilant and practicing safe internet browsing habits are crucial in minimizing the risk of downloading viruses or other malware.

What is porn?

Porn, short for pornography, refers to explicit material, such as videos, images, or text, that is created for the purpose of sexually arousing individuals. It typically depicts sexual acts and nudity. Pornography can come in various forms and genres, catering to different preferences and fetishes. It is important to note that consuming or distributing pornography should always be done responsibly and within the boundaries of legal and ethical considerations.

About the author: TheGayUK Team The news team for THEGAYUK. Got tips? Go to www.thegayuk.com/newsdesk to tell us something.

