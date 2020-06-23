Take your time....

Dear Uncle, I’ve been using a butt plug and dildo, 5 and 7.5 inches respectively. I’ve used them in the way to get used to the feeling of a penis in my butt, but I get a jaggy sensation when I’m using them. it’s not that comfortable. I don’t get that feeling when I’m with a partner. Am I doing something wrong? Rocket

Hey there Rocket

There’s a couple of things to consider here: size, material and of course, lube.

Firstly size, you mention the length, but not the circumference. Five inches might not seem that long, but if it’s as wide as a traffic cone, that might well be your issue.

As with anything you insert into your butt, you need to take your time, especially if it’s wide. If you want to get a wider toy, you could always try anal trainers/dilators, which can help you “train” your ass to take bigger objects, but you have to start small.

If you push anything, a toy, a cock, in too quickly, you’re actually at risk of butt-related injuries including tears.

Secondly, the material… Do you know what materials your toys are made out of? It could be the case that you’re having an allergic reaction to the materials used in the toy. Latex can, in some people, cause a nasty reaction. So it might be worth investigating this.

This could also go for the lube you’re using. Is it the same as the lube you use during anal sex?

A jagged feeling could mean that you’ve got some skin tears in or around your anus or even piles. Don’t fret. Tears can heal on their own, you just need to quit playing with your toys for a while and piles can be sorted with a good haemorrhoid treatment.

If in doubt, please don’t hesitate to speak to your doctor.

Always, use lots of lube and take your time, exploring what feels good and, it really goes without saying, if it hurts stop doing it.

