Certain businesses will have to wait longer.

In a blow to the LGBT+ economy, gay bathhouses and clubs will be unable to open when huge parts of the economy will be allowed to open on the 4th of July.

As the majority of England’s businesses prepare to reopen at the beginning of next month, following months of closure, because of COVID-19 certain sectors, including nightclubs and spas (which includes gay bathhouses) will not be allowed to reopen, the government has confirmed.

It had been hoped that saunas and clubs would be allowed to reopen on the 4th July, however, there are a number of businesses which cannot open until further notice, due to the possibility of infection spread.

What cannot open from 4 July?

The following places will remain closed by law

Nightclubs and casinos

Bowling alleys and indoor skating rinks

Indoor play areas including soft-play

Spas

Nail bars and beauty salons

Massage, tattoo and piercing parlours

Indoor fitness and dance studios, and indoor gyms and sports venues/facilities

Swimming pools and water parks

Exhibition or conference centres – other than for those who work for that venue

Can more businesses open in the rest of the UK?

There are different rules in place for Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland, all of which are considered stricter and tighter than England’s lockdown easement.

Gay Bars can open

However in some welcome news, some LGBT+ spaces, including pubs, bars and theatres will be able to open, but only if certain criteria is met.

Pubs and bars will be able to open only if they offer table service or have outside seating spaces. Customers will also have to leave their contact details to help with contract tracing.

