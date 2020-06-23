In a blow to the LGBT+ economy, gay bathhouses and clubs will be unable to open when huge parts of the economy will be allowed to open on the 4th of July.
As the majority of England’s businesses prepare to reopen at the beginning of next month, following months of closure, because of COVID-19 certain sectors, including nightclubs and spas (which includes gay bathhouses) will not be allowed to reopen, the government has confirmed.
It had been hoped that saunas and clubs would be allowed to reopen on the 4th July, however, there are a number of businesses which cannot open until further notice, due to the possibility of infection spread.
What cannot open from 4 July?
The following places will remain closed by law
- Nightclubs and casinos
- Bowling alleys and indoor skating rinks
- Indoor play areas including soft-play
- Spas
- Nail bars and beauty salons
- Massage, tattoo and piercing parlours
- Indoor fitness and dance studios, and indoor gyms and sports venues/facilities
- Swimming pools and water parks
- Exhibition or conference centres – other than for those who work for that venue
Can more businesses open in the rest of the UK?
There are different rules in place for Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland, all of which are considered stricter and tighter than England’s lockdown easement.
Gay Bars can open
However in some welcome news, some LGBT+ spaces, including pubs, bars and theatres will be able to open, but only if certain criteria is met.
Pubs and bars will be able to open only if they offer table service or have outside seating spaces. Customers will also have to leave their contact details to help with contract tracing.